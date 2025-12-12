The Asian Cricket Council-run men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on a solid note for India Under 19 Cricket Team, with the Boys in Blue winning their opening contest against the United Arab Emirates Under 19 Cricket Team by a massive 234 runs, and thus took second place in Group A. For India, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the limelight, slamming a scintillating 171, while Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra scored 69 each, helping IND U19 reach a mammoth score of 433-6. In reply, UAE U19’s innings never got going, with bowlers constantly picking wickets at regular intervals, to restrict the opposition to 199-7 in their 50 overs. Deepesh Devandran starred with the ball with two wickets, while Kishan Kumar Singh, Hanil Patel, Khilan Patel, and Malhotra claimed one wicket each. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 56-ball Blistering Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND U-19 vs UAE U-19 Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video)

India Under-19 Win Big

