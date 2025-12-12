Continuing his stellar 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed his sixth ton for the year, hitting a blistering 56-ball hundred in the ongoing IND U19 vs UAE U19 Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match. Suryavanshi's hundred for India U-19 came while batting first, including five fours and nine sixes. The innings ended on 171 off 95, during which the opener added a 212-run stand with Aaron George for the second wicket. Suryavanshi recently slammed his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bihar against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens, coming into the U19 Asia Cup 2025 with form under his belt. India's Squad for U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included, Ayush Mhatre Named Captain.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams Memorable Ton

A century in no time...just 𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘆𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶 things! 💯 Watch #INDvUAE at the #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025 LIVE NOW, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV!#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/3N140FhcRV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 12, 2025

