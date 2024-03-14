Kristen Stewart brought some pop-punk vibes to her New York stroll, giving her signature style an exciting twist. As she hit the pavement, heads turned, and hearts skipped a beat. Sporting a high-waisted underwear and shirt combo, she owned the streets with her edgy yet effortless charm. Her shirt, left casually unbuttoned at the top, boasted a chic khaki beige hue, perfectly complementing her similar-toned underwear with dark brown borders. Completing her look with trendy burgundy espadrilles, a sleek black clutch bag, and stylish black sunglasses, she added just the right amount of flair to her look. Opting for a minimalistic makeup approach, she let her edgy ensemble steal the spotlight. With her hair tied up in a messy bun, she exuded confidence from head to toe. It's safe to say this look was an absolute showstopper, turning heads and stopping traffic wherever she went. Kristen Stewart Makes a Daring Statement in Stunning Black Bodysuit at Love Lies Bleeding Premiere in Los Angeles (View Pics).

Watch Kristen Stewart’s Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elder Ordonez (@elderordonez1)

