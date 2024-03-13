Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, were spotted enjoying a date night together in New York City. The couple, dressed casually, were photographed walking hand-in-hand. The 33-year-old actress, who got engaged to the screenwriter in November 2021, has been occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding. Check out the couple’s new pictures below: Kristen Stewart Confirms She Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer

SPOTTED! Kristen and Dylan leaving a private event and heading back to their hotel in NYC pic.twitter.com/VB7CaQLVZx — Adoring KStewart Fan (@AdoringKS) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)