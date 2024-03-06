Kristen Stewart turned heads at Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Los Angeles. The actress wowed in a daring black bodysuit paired with a matching blazer, showcasing her toned physique. Completing the look with sheer black stockings and stilettos, the 33-year-old exuded confidence. Kristen’s messy updo hairstyle and minimal makeup added to her stunning allure. Love Lies Bleeding Trailer: Kristen Stewart Romances a Jacked-Up Katy O’Brian in This Upcoming Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Kristen Stewart At Love Lies Bleeding LA Premiere

