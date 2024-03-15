A man at MJR Southgate Cinema in suburban Detroit was arrested for masturbating during the screening of the new Kristen Stewart's lesbian film Love Lies Bleeding. The Southgate Police Department confirmed the incident to Variety, stating the patron remains in custody. While no charges have been formally filed yet, he could be facing penalties related to indecent exposure or disorderly conduct. Connected to the lewd incident, an X user, namely @UglyXKorean, has shared a picture of a man asleep in a reclining movie theatre chair with his pants down. Woman Masturbating in Public Viral Video: Disgusting Clip Shows Female Indulging in Self-Pleasure in Front of Kids and Other People.

Ben Salami's NSFW Picture Ben Salami on X

Man Arrested For Lewd Behaviour In Theatre

