Madelyn Cline sat down with her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Kathryn Hahn and talked about their new film. And her bizarre audition for the movie, Daniel Craig's dinner parties and what it was like bringing Madelyn's character, Whiskey to life. Madelyn was also photographed by Ladislav Kyllar for Interview Magazine and looked breath taking in a number of outfits, all as stylish as the next. Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery New Trailer Out! Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn’s Whodunnit To Release on Netflix on December 23.

Revealing and Risqué

Madelyn Cline photographed by Ladislav Kyllar for Interview Magazine (https://t.co/6cS5VvfD6G) pic.twitter.com/JOalfTEsKo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 12, 2022

Disco Party Vibes

Madelyn Cline photographed by Ladislav Kyllar for Interview Magazine (https://t.co/6cS5VvfD6G) pic.twitter.com/KdoM4hAct2 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 12, 2022

