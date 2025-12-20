The aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are all expected to make their appearance on the Blue Brand on December 19. The WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 20 in India. Unfortunately, fans in India won't be able to watch WWE SmackDown live streaming online due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE SmackDown live streaming online on Netflix, but at the cost of a subscription fee. John Cena Retires: WWE Icon Passes the Baton to Next Generation, Taps out Gunther in Final Pro Wrestling Match of His Illustrious Career.

WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online

A new era of @wwe officially begins 🔥 Watch WWE, 1 April onwards, Live on Netflix India!#WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/L4NeFErqL3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2025

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