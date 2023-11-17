Isabella Garcia-Manzo is representing El Salvador at the Miss Universe beauty pageant this year. The Salvadoran beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous in ‘Volcanic Empowerment Suit’ for the National Costume show. The dramatic outfit that is inspired by ‘volcanoes and sunrise’ has been designed by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina. Isabella exuded glamour in this feisty look for the preliminary competition. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Stuns in National Costume Show for Preliminary Competition, Reflect A Tapestry of Unity and Heritage (View Pics and Video).

Isabella Garcia-Manzo In National Costume

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Garcia-Manzo (@isabella.garciamanzo)

The Salvadoran Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universo El Salvador (@missuniversosv)

Volcanic Empowerment Suit By Marina Toybina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universo El Salvador (@missuniversosv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)