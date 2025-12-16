El Salvador will integrate Elon Musk’s xAI Grok system into public schools over the next two years, President Nayib Bukele announced. The collaboration aims to bring personalized, AI-driven tutoring to students from first grade through high school, using Grok’s intelligent engine to adapt lessons to each student’s abilities, skills, and knowledge. The initiative will also focus on developing new methods, databases, and frameworks for AI applications in classrooms. Grok-Powered X Algorithm To Go Live This Month, Will Let Platform Read 100 Million Posts per Day: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s xAI Partners With El Salvador

