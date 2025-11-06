Thai businessman and Miss Universe executive director Nawat Itsaragrisil has issued a public apology after his confrontation with Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, triggered a walkout by several contestants. The incident occurred during a live-streamed sash ceremony in Thailand, where Itsaragrisil accused Bosch of disrespect and called her a “dumbhead” in front of fellow participants. Following this, several Miss Universe contestants staged a walkout to protest the treatment meted out to a fellow contestant by an organiser. Itsaragrisil apologised in a press conference during which he broke down and wiped away tears. “I want to apologize to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become,” he said, looking visibly emotional. He also denied calling Bosch a “dumbhead”, claiming he said that she had caused “damage”. Did India's Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe Executive Nawat Itsaragrisil Apologises in Tears After Publicly Humiliating Miss Mexico

🚨 Miss Universe executive Nawat Itsaragrisil broke down in tears, apologising for publicly humiliating Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch during a live sash ceremony in Bangkok The Thai organiser had allegedly called Bosch a “dumbhead” for refusing to join a promotional shoot, sparking a… pic.twitter.com/IdOKrgivLd — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)