A dramatic moment at the Miss Universe preliminary event in Thailand drew global attention after Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, slipped off the stage during the evening gown round. The 28-year-old, dressed in a flowing orange gown, lost her footing and tumbled off the ramp’s edge, with a viral video showing a stretcher being brought in moments later. The Miss Universe Organisation confirmed on November 19 that Henry is in stable condition, having sustained minor wounds. She remains under hospital care in Bangkok for overnight observation. Pageant president Raul Rocha Cantu, who visited her with her family, said she suffered no fractures. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet the Miss Universe India 2025 Winner, Set To Represent the Country at the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

Miss Universe Preliminary Shock in Thailand

Momento em que a Miss Jamaica, a modelo Gabrielle Henry, sofreu uma queda grave ao pisar fora da borda do palco durante a apresentação preliminar do #MissUniverso2025 . O incidente, registrado em vídeo, gerou tensão entre o público e Gabrielle precisou ser retirada em maca! pic.twitter.com/6FEl3TWxqR — Jorge Luiz Brasil (@jorgeluizbrasil) November 19, 2025

Miss Jamaica FALLS off stage during Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand Gabrielle Henry was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is now recovering Doctors say she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/mQV8QX1RUR — RT (@RT_com) November 19, 2025

