A dramatic moment at the Miss Universe preliminary event in Thailand drew global attention after Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, slipped off the stage during the evening gown round. The 28-year-old, dressed in a flowing orange gown, lost her footing and tumbled off the ramp’s edge, with a viral video showing a stretcher being brought in moments later. The Miss Universe Organisation confirmed on November 19 that Henry is in stable condition, having sustained minor wounds. She remains under hospital care in Bangkok for overnight observation. Pageant president Raul Rocha Cantu, who visited her with her family, said she suffered no fractures. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet the Miss Universe India 2025 Winner, Set To Represent the Country at the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

