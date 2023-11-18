This year at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, we have Shweta Sharda, who is representing India on the global platform. Ms Sharda, 23, hails from Chandigarh and has won the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title this year. It was the Miss Diva tag which gave Shweta an entry into Miss Universe pageant and all we hope is that she brings the crown home. Having said that, let's take a look at Shweta’s winning moment as Miss Diva Universe which was filled with lots of mixed emotions and tears of joy. Miss Universe 2023: Miss India Shweta Sharda, Miss Columbia Camila Avella and Others Put On a Spectacular Show of Colours, Textures, and Traditions for National Costume Show (Watch Video).

Watch Shweta Sharda Winning Miss Diva Universe Title:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

Indeed A Magical Moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

