The Miss Universe 2025 is slated to be held on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year’s beauty pageant will be the 74th Miss Universe pageant and Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor at the end of the event. The Miss Universe organisation has announced the performers for the finale night. Thai singer and actor Jeff Satur will be gracing the stage with his power-packed performance at the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale. Meanwhile, Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma will represent the country at the global stage in Thailand. When Is Miss Universe 2025? Full Schedule, Venue Details, Date and Time in IST.

Thai Singer Jeff Satur To Perform at Miss Universe 2025

