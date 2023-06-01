After her playing her part in Brahmāstra, Mouni Roy has been appreciated for her role and her acting skills. But besides her talent for acting, the woman can rock clothes just as well. From sarees to swimwear she can pull it all off! In her latest shoot for Lifestyle Asia India, Mouni wore multiple swimsuits. From an orange two piece set that showed off her curves perfectly, paired with a golden necklace, to a green low neck one piece and huge bangles on her hands, Mouni looked like a true model. Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Slays on the Red Carpet in a Strapless Gown Adorned With Feathers.

View Mouni's Looks for LAI:

Pretty In Pink

Pulling It Off!

Fierce in Blue

