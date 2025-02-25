Sanjay Dutt is soon going to drop an exciting announcement regarding his upcoming film (previously titled The Virgin Tree). Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 25), the Bollywood star unveiled a fresh teaser poster of the upcoming untitled film. Touted to be a sci-fi horror comedy, the movie also features Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari in key roles. Sharing the update, Sanjay Dutt revealed that the title announcement for the film will be made on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, 2025. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie is bankrolled by Sanjay Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The Virgin Tree: Sanjay Dutt Shares Motion Poster of His Upcoming Horror-Comedy Starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt To Unveil Title of His Next Film on Maha Shivratri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)