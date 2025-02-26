The Bhootnii, which was earlier titled as The Virgin Tree, is an upcoming supernatural thriller directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Sanjay Dutt, who plays the lead role, is also producing the film. Marking the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers unveiled an announcement video, offering a glimpse into the eerie world of the film. The clip teases Mouni Roy as a sinister force, while Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh appear as a couple caught in the supernatural chaos, with Sanjay’s character battling dark forces. Also starring Asif Khan and BeYounik, the film promises a mix of horror, romance, and comedy. The Bhootnii is set to hit theatres on April 18. Not ‘The Virgin Tree’ Anymore? Sanjay Dutt To Announce New Title for His Sci-Fi Horror Comedy Co-Starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari on Maha Shivratri – See New Poster.

Watch ‘The Bhootnii’ Announcement Video:

