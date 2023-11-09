Nicki Minaj dazzled in a recent Vogue photoshoot, showcasing her iconic style in a variety of stunning looks. From the chic ensemble of a Marc Jacobs blazer and pants to the bold statement of a red Ferragamo sweater paired with briefs, Nicki exuded confidence and fashion flair. The Grammy-winning artist elevated her glamour in another Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress adorned with intricate yellow embroidery and a pink corset. The photoshoot not only highlighted Nicki's fashion prowess but also celebrated her versatility in effortlessly pulling off diverse and captivating styles. VMAs 2023: Nicki Minaj Previews New Song From Upcoming Album Pink Friday 2! View Nicki Minaj's Post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)