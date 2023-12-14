Triptii Dimri dazzles in a vibrant purple saree, gracefully draping her silhouette and beautifully paired with a low-cut, sequined black spaghetti strap blouse that accentuates her impeccable figure. The Animal actress choice of makeup, embracing the 'no makeup' look, delicately highlights her cheeks with a subtle nude lipstick, elegantly complemented by statement earrings and chic black heels. Through her poised confidence, she embodies flawless beauty, radiating charm and grace in each captivating pose for the camera. Triptii Dimri Looks Sensational In Green See-Through Dress With Cowl Neckline (Watch Video).

Triptii Dimri Looks Classy In Purple Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)