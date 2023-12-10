When it comes to fashion, Triptii Dimri effortlessly rocks any ensemble, and this time, she stunned in a green and black see-through dress featuring a sultry plunging cowl neckline. A viral video beautifully showcases the actress confidently flaunting her back in this alluring backless attire, accentuating her curves and exuding sheer elegance. Complementing her stunning attire, Triptii's makeup was impeccable, perfectly enhancing her captivating look. Her subtle yet glamorous makeup flawlessly highlighted her features, complementing the allure of the ensemble. The dress gracefully hugged her curves, accentuating her figure and adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Triptii Dimri Unveils Childhood Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan Amid Animal Success, Cites Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa As Favorite Film (Watch Video).

Triptii Looks HOT in This Green See-Through Dress:

