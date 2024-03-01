Palak Tiwari always wows us with her style and beauty. In her newest post, she raises the bar for ethnic festive fashion in a gorgeous red lehenga. The skirt is in a solid red hue, but the blouse and dupatta have beautiful embroidery and mirror work. Palak adds delicate bracelets and earrings to complete her look. Her makeup uses natural brown shades that highlight her lovely features. With softly blown-out hair, she finishes off the look with elegance. Palak Tiwari Flaunts Her Toned Legs in Stunning Blue Cut-Out Gown With a Daring Thigh-High Slit (View Pics).

View Palak Tiwari’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

