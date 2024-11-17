Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been grabbing attention with their recent Instagram posts, showcasing stunning pictures and videos from their Maldives vacation. While the rumoured couple has yet to reveal their relationship status or confirm if they are holidaying together in the tropical paradise, their posts have sparked widespread speculation. Ibrahim’s ‘sunkissed’ picture and Palak’s snorkeling video are among their recent updates, further fueling fans’ curiosity. These posts on the rumoured couple’s respective Instagram accounts are sure to leave fans swooning over their dreamy tropical getaway. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Enjoying Romantic Vacation in Maldives? Rumoured Couple Puts Separate Pics But Still Spark Speculation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Sunkissed’ Moment From Maldives

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@iakpataudi)

Palak Tiwari Goes Snorkeling In Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

