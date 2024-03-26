Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta had a blast at a Holi bash in Mumbai. Priyanka shared a snippet on Instagram where she danced with Ankit. She wore a stunning white dress, radiating charm. They hugged, enjoying the festival. Fans flooded the comments with love, praising their chemistry. One fan praised their signature pose, saying, "THAT PRIYANKIT SIGNATURE POSE IS HOTTIFYINH THE REEL AT ANOTHER LEVEL." Another called them the favourite duo since 2022. Many others also expressed excitement for the video, which went viral in no time. Watch their joyful moment below! Holi 2024: ‘PriyAnkit’ Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Spread Love in the Air As They Celebrate Festival of Colours Together (View Pics).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

