Telugu and Tamil cinema star Raashi Khanna is busy with the promotions for her latest film, Tughlaq Durbar, opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The 30-year-old Instagrammed a couple of posts in a high and low LBD, going bold with dramatic shoulders. Rashi in the second pic is full of swag wearing round sunglasses. She captioned the image, writing, “The fashion, the posing, the grace, the photoshoots, the running, the travel, the madness.. I HATE IT and I LOVE IT!” followed by a black heart!

Too Glam to Give a Damn

Raashi Khanna's Look Decoded

