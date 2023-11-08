Raashii Khanna has shared a beautiful video of herself on Instagram where she is seen in an off-white silk cotton patola saree and a matching red color blouse. She styled her middle-parted hair straight and opted for a no-makeup makeup look with contoured cheeks, a brown lipstick shade, and kohled eyes. She accessorized the look with a golden choker neckpiece and a bracelet. The actress complemented the look with a black bindi. Raashii serves major Diwali 2023 fashion goals in her black ethnic outfit. Raashii Khanna Looks Fresh as a Daisy in Yellow! Farzi Actor Shares Pics From Her Stylish Travel Diaries.

Check Out Raashii Khanna's Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

