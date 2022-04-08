Rashami Desai surely knows how to take her fans' breath away. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures of herself where she is seen donning a green off-shoulder statement dress. Designed by D. L. Maya, the dress has minute sequin details that add the oomph factor to the outfit. The actress kept her look minimal with bronze makeup and glossy lips. She added a green lens to finish her look and kept her hair ruffled in a rolled bun. She also added a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring to give the look an extra edge.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

