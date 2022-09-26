Rashmika Mandanna opted for all-denim look and looked gorgeous in recent Instagram post. Her peppy outfit included a strapless bralette, triple-coloured jacket and midi-length skirt as she put her stylish foot forward for Goodbye promotions. The beautiful actress chose gold earrings, statement rings and bracelet for the glam picks. No doubt, she is a vision in the voguish outfit with minimal make-up and side-parted ponytail rounding off her OOTD like anything! Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna Is All Smiles as She Poses With Thalapathy Vijay from the Sets of Their Upcoming Film (View Pic)

View Pics of Rashmika Mandanna in All-Denim Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)