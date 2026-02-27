Newly married Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together for the first time after their wedding, delighting fans and paparazzi alike. The couple arrived at the Udaipur airport on February 27 as they prepared to fly back to Hyderabad for their grand reception. Walking hand-in-hand, the two looked deeply happy and calm in their first public outing as husband and wife. Rashmika’s radiant bridal glow instantly caught attention, while Vijay greeted the cameras with a warm smile. Before heading inside, the lovebirds sweetly blew flying kisses to the photographers, creating a heartwarming moment. Their first appearance as newlyweds has already left fans gushing over their chemistry and happiness. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Telugu Stars Nani, Sundeep Kishan Wish Newlyweds a Blissful Life Together (See Posts).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's First Public Appearance:

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s First Appearance After Wedding:

