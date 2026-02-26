Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend their wedding reception scheduled for March 4, 2026 in Hyderabad, adding fresh excitement to the ongoing buzz around the much-discussed couple. Sources suggest the invitation was extended as the duo prepares for their special celebrations. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has publicly confirmed the development, the news has quickly caught fans’ attention online. Their reported gesture of inviting a senior political leader has only intensified curiosity among followers. Kriti Sanon, Samantha and Ayushmann Khurrana Lead Industry Wishes for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding (View Post).

Vijay and Rashmika Invite Amit Shah to Reception – See Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telugu FilmNagar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

