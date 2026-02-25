Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics of Haldi Ceremony With Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Rushie’ Touch Melts Fans’ Hearts (View Posts)
Vijay Deverakonda has offered fans a glimpse into his intimate haldi ceremony with Rashmika Mandanna. From rose-petal décor to a sweet personalised ‘Rushie’ detail, the couple’s Udaipur wedding celebrations are full of love, tradition and thoughtful personal touches.
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Vijay Deverakonda has given fans a charming sneak peek into his haldi celebrations with Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared glimpses of the beautifully designed venue, blending tradition with personal details. The outdoor setup featured a circular space lined with soft wooden panels and covered in delicate pink rose petals. Two small wooden stools were placed at the centre for the couple’s ritual. Baskets filled with bright marigold petals added a festive touch. What truly caught attention were the personalised floral name cards one reading “Rushie,” Rashmika’s sweet nickname, and the other “Vijay.” The couple will marry on February 26 in Udaipur with two traditional ceremonies planned. ‘Virosh’ Wedding: Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Sweet Wishes to Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna Ahead of D-Day With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video).
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).