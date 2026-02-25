Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics of Haldi Ceremony With Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Rushie’ Touch Melts Fans’ Hearts (View Posts)

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Vijay Deverakonda has given fans a charming sneak peek into his haldi celebrations with Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared glimpses of the beautifully designed venue, blending tradition with personal details. The outdoor setup featured a circular space lined with soft wooden panels and covered in delicate pink rose petals. Two small wooden stools were placed at the centre for the couple’s ritual. Baskets filled with bright marigold petals added a festive touch. What truly caught attention were the personalised floral name cards one reading “Rushie,” Rashmika’s sweet nickname, and the other “Vijay.” The couple will marry on February 26 in Udaipur with two traditional ceremonies planned. ‘Virosh’ Wedding: Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Sweet Wishes to Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna Ahead of D-Day With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Post on Instagram Stories - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @thedeverakonda)

Virosh Sangeet Video Goes Viral - Watch

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Virosh Haldi Looks Dreamy - Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).