Rosalía has made heads turn with her sizzling hot avatar at the Billboard Women In Music event. She posed in style on the red carpet. The hot Spanish singer went for an all-black ensemble. She flashed her underboobs and well-toned bod in a short, full sleeved black top and high-rise briefs that she paired with a sheer, polka dotted net top. Rosalía completed her look with minimal makeup, styled her hair in a top knot bun and walked stylishly in calf-length boots. Kim Kardashian Underboobs in Limelight As Reality TV Star Drops Bunch of Sultry Photos on Instagram.

Singer Rosalía

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosalía Vila Tobella (@rosaliaa._.vt)

The Bold And Beautiful

At Billboard Women In Music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOTOMAMIS ARGENTINA (@motomamis.arg)

