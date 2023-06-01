Renowned actor Ryan Gosling captivated audiences on the cover of GQ's Global Summer Issue, radiating charm and charisma as captured by esteemed fashion photographer Gregory Harris. In the photographs, Ryan exudes his signature casual style with a touch of rugged tomboy flair. The images showcase Gosling's undeniable allure and authenticity, staying true to his unique and captivating style. Ryan Gosling will be next seen as Ken in The Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling Birthday Special: From The Nice Guys to Blade Runner 2049, 5 of the Actor’s Best Performances!.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
He's just Ken!
📸 Ryan Gosling photographed by Gregory Harris for GQ's Summer Issue: https://t.co/s5F9AAGi8P pic.twitter.com/rqKrtywvzy
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 31, 2023
