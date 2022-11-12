Ryan Gosling is a generational actor that has always brought layered performances that are wonderfully masked under layers of a stoic attitude. Subtlety is the key to his performances, and Gosling understands that very well whenever portraying characters that have a weight behind them and when he has to showcase his range, oh boy, does it make for some of the best moments in films. Ryan Gosling Talks About The Gray Man, India’s Film Industry and Working With Dhanush, Says ‘He Is So Charming’.

His best work has always come under movies where he just has the camera focused on his and is allowed to live in the moment. The Nice Guys is a perfect example of how he can go way beyond while Blade Runner 2049 is an exercise in how best one comes to grips with their own existence. So, with Ryan Gosling’s 42nd birthday, lets take a look at five of the actor’s best performances.

The Driver (Drive)

Just simply called the Driver in 2011s Drive, Ryan Gosling plays this stoic personality who is just waiting to explode. A stuntman and also secretly a getaway driver, he falls in love with his neighbour and his life is spent into a spin. It’s a great performance that showcased that Gosling has some serious acting chops.

Holland March (Ryan Gosling)

Want to see Gosling’s range? Then The Nice Guys is for you. A hilarious detective-comedy that sees him play the incompetent PI Holland March trapped in a case with Russell Crowe’s Jackson Healy, Gosling is a riot in this role. From his screeching screams to him being done with everything, March will have you in stitches.

Sebastian Wilder (La La Land)

A romantic turn that will definitely make you fall in love with Ryan, Sebastian Wilder was 2016s most iconic performance. An exquisite chemistry with Emma Stone and a great idea of showcasing maturity within relationships and the need of sacrificing, this is a film that will tug at your heartstrings.

Neil Armstrong (The First Man)

Gosling’s take on Armstrong was a heartbreaking one. Portraying the first man to ever walk on the Moon, Gosling captured that weight of expectations so well and showcased a nuanced understanding of how to bring about the tears. His first few seen itself will have you in a mess, and the last scene will just break you. Truly astonishing.

K (Blade Runner 2049)

The prospect of a sequel to Blade Runner being good was so far out of our minds that when Blade Runner 2049 hit, we were taken for a huge surprise. Portraying Office K, a replicant, who is trying to come to terms with his own existence and learning if he is human child or no, this is by far Gosling’s best performance. Ryan

We can’t wait to see what Ryan Gosling brings about as Ken in next year’s Barbie. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

