She is not your cutie Khushi Kumari Gupta, but the very hot and happening Sanaya Irani! She walked into our hearts with her girl-next-door beauty and style in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? a decade ago. And years later, the gorgeous TV actress is wooing us with her super sensual and powerful photoshoot. Sanaya, in a new photoshoot, looks stunning in a sequined mini dress and has gone for a curly wet hair look. She has shared a bunch of photos and a video from the shoot, which will keep you glued to her Instagram handle.

Bling on 'Tis The Season

Highly Seductive

Sanaya Irani's a Stunner

