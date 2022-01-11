Drashti Dhami is celebrating her birthday today. Sanaya Irani, who is a very close friend of hers, made sure she makes Drashti feel special today. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of all the fun days and moments she has spent with Drashti. The video talks abundance of their friendship and sure is a lovely gift for Drashti on her special day.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya Irani (@sanayairani)

