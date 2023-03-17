Dalljiet Kaur and businessman Nikhil Patel are all set to get married on March 18. Now, ahead of the D-day, pics and videos from the couple's pre-wedding festivities are out. In one of the clips online, we get to see the bride-to-be dancing with Karishma Tanna, Ridhi Dogra, Sanaya Irani and more on Bollywood songs at her sangeet ceremony. Have a look. Bride-to-Be Dalljiet Kaur and Fiancé Nikhil Patel Beam With Joy at Their Haldi Ceremony (View Pics).

Watch Dalljiet Kaur Dancing at Her Sangeet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

