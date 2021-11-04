It’s Diwali and that calls for celebration! Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her residence for which Bollywood stars and celebs from the television industry were seen in attendance. The guests stunned in their Diwali outfits. Salman Khan, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Arslan Goni, Sakshi Tanwar, Krystle D’Souza and many other stars were seen arriving at Ekta Kapoor’s Mumbai residence for the bash. It was indeed a glamorous affair!

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Arslan Goni, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sakshi Tanwar, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Patel, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Malik (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Urvashi Dholakia and Charu Mehra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

