Sanya Malhotra is giving some major fashion goals in her stylish outfits that are simply gorg! Recently, the fashionable actress shared pics from the promotion of her upcoming film 'HIT The First Case' and oozed oomph in a sizzling co-ord set by Pankaj and Nidhi. She made jaws drop in satin off-shoulder dress with an extended blazer that surely added drama to her ravishing look. Her minimal makeup made her look even more stunning! HIT The First Case Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s Film

Check Out Sanya Malhotra's Pics in Dramatic Off-Shoulder Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)