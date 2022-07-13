Rajkummar Rao will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a cop amid a crime scene. Yes, the actor will be seen playing a cop in the Hindi remake of the Telugu drama HIT - The First Case. The film's trailer garnered positive reviews on the internet and the actor looks convincing in the police officer role in this gripping crime thriller. Sanya Malhotra plays the female lead in the film, which tells the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team. Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, Rajkummar Rao’s Hit The First Case & More.

Rajkummar Rao's HIT The First Case is all set to clash with Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu at the Box Office. The film is a sports drama based on the life of Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj. So, if you are planning to watch HIT The First Case in the cinema hall near you, here's everything you need to know about the crime thriller. So, if you are planning to watch HIT The First Case in the cinema hall near you, here's everything you need to know about the crime thriller. HIT The First Case: Trailer of Rajkummar Rao’s Crime Thriller to Be Out on June 23.

Cast

HIT The First Case stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Dalip Tahil and Milind Gunaji in major roles.

Plot

The film's synopsis reads as 'Vikram Jaisingh, a 32 years old police officer working for the homicide Intervention Team (HIT) of Rajasthan is battling with his own traumatic past. He gets advised by his well-wishers and his girlfriend, to take sabbatical and heal. But, when an 18-year-old girl called Preethi goes mysteriously missing on the ring road of Jaipur, Vikram realizes that the case has a personal connection and he has no other option but to step in and find the girl.'

HIT The First Case Trailer

Release Date

HIT The First Case is hitting the big screens along with Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu on July 15.

How To Book HIT The First Case Movie Tickets Online?

HIT The First Case movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the actioner's tickets.

HIT The First Case Movie Review

The reviews of HIT The First Case aren't out yet. We will keep you updated with the movie review of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer

