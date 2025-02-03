Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to star in Netflix's dark comedy Toaster was revealed at the Next On Netflix event on February 3. The film, produced by Kampa Films, revolves around a miser who becomes obsessively fixated on a toaster he gifts for a wedding, setting off a bizarre series of events. With its quirky premise, Toaster promises a unique blend of humour, suspense, and mystery. Rao’s role is sure to bring his signature charm to the chaos and his obsession with INR 5000 toaster causes mayhem, while the ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bannerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Archana Puran Singh, adds depth and energy to the storyline. Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Announce Production Banner Kampa Film, Couple Give Tribute to Their Late Furry Friend Gaga in Announcement Video – WATCH.

Toaster Teaser

Itne mein kitna milega? Sab milega ✨ Rajkummar, Sanya, and a wild ride through mayhem, mishaps, and marriage.. all for a toaster 🤭 Toaster is coming soon, only on Netflix!#Toaster #ToasterOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ohpZaFHv7x — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

