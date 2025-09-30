As Navratri 2025 unfolds, it’s time to get into the festive spirit with "Morni Banke" from the hit film Badhaai Ho! This lively track features the captivating performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, bringing an infectious energy to your garba celebrations. The vibrant beats and catchy lyrics perfectly embody the joy of this auspicious festival, inviting everyone to hit the dance floor. "Morni Banke" is a celebration of life and love, making it a must-have on your Dandiya playlist. So, gather your friends and family, don your traditional attire, and let the music take over as you dance the night away. Embrace the festivities and make this Navratri truly unforgettable with this delightful song! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Lahu Munh Lag Gaya’ From ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ Is Your Go-To Garba Anthem!

‘Morni Banke’ From ‘Badhaai Ho’:

