Shama Sikander's latest post on Instagram is too hot to handle! Well, as the actress shared a photo on her social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera in swimwear. In the picture, the diva flaunts her toned figure and cleavage as she chills by a beach in pink bikini. The sizzling click of the star has taken the internet by storm for being super bold. For the unaware, Sikander is popular on IG for her impeccable style. Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Curves in a Neon Bikini Paired With Printed Shrug; See PIC.

Shama Sikander in Hot Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)