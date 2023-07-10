Shivaleeka Oberoi recently shared some beautiful pictures of her on social media. The Yeh Saali Aashiqui actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a green sharara set. The Bollywood actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the traditional outfit accesorised with statement earrings. Her middle-parted open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. "Just a girl who can’t keep a straight face for too long! [sic]," Shivalika Oberoi captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Shivaleeka Oberoi's Greek Holiday: Khuda Haafiz Actress Dazzles In Blue Outfit (View Pics).

Check Shivaleeka Oberoi's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)

