Hallyu star Song Hye-Kyo is hands down one of the most fashionable stars representing the South Korean entertainment industry. The 40-year-old Now, We Are Breaking Up actress is currently wowing the fashion world with her magnificent and memorable appearances at the Paris Fashion Week. Song Hye-Kyo dressed to the nines for the Fendi show and she being a celebrity spectator did not disappoint. The Descendants of the Sun star oozed elegance with her chic power dressing. Song Hye-Kyo Exuberates Charm in Elegant Black Ensemble! See Pics of South Korean Actress From Jewellery Event in Paris.

Perfect Combination of Sophistication and Attraction!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

Just Look at Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

