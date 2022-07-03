Song Hye-Kyo proves to be an absolute beauty every time she walks out in her fashionable vogue. The Korean actress recently appeared in Chaumet's jewellery event in Paris and exuberated charm in her all-black ensemble. Her statement jewellery added extra elegance to her outfit and no doubt, she looks like a complete princess whose beauty is effortless and boundless! Song Hye-Kyo’s Latest Airport Look Goes Viral, View Pics & Video of South Korean Actress Heading for Fendi 2022 Couture Collection Show in Paris

Check Out Song Hye-Kyo's Recent Pic from Jewellery Event in Paris:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

