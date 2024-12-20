The upcoming South Korean Netflix drama Show Business just got a new title: Slowly but Intensely. Set during the Korean War, this period piece will dive into the lives of stars who helped shape South Korea's entertainment scene. Written by Noh Hee Kyung and directed by Lee Yoon Jung, the series is produced by Studio Dragon and GTist. The cast is stacked with big names like Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo, plus Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo in key roles. Filming starts in January 2025 and is expected to release in 2026. Expect 24 episodes of drama, history, and all the vibes that make K-dramas a must-watch. Keep an eye out – it’s gonna be epic! ‘Show Business’: Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo Join Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo in Upcoming Netflix Period Drama Series, Filming To Begin in January 2025.

‘Show Business’ Is Out, ‘Slowly but Intensely’ Is In: Gong Yoo & Song Hye Kyo’s Netflix Drama Gets a Makeover!

