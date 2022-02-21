Song Joong-ki’s latest act as Vogue Man Hong Kong’s first anniversary March cover star will make you scream ‘Oppa’ on top of your lungs. The 36-year-old not only happens to be a top Hallyu star but also a fashion icon. Fans adore Song Joong-ki’s fashion sense and style statement, be it influenced by his on-screen roles or off-screen charisma at red carpets and fan tours. Who can forget his cool look as Yoo Shi-jin from Descendants of the Sun or his recent sharp formal looks as Vincenzo Cassano from Vincenzo? Not us. And the man on a mission completely bewitches Ki Aile, actor’s fandom, with his recent photoshoot. His all-black suit with a darker black shirt and shoes sets the screen on fire. And at the same time, Song Joong-ki flaunts his love for casual looks by donning an effortlessly chic tie and dye shirt. Check out the pic and video. Song Joong-ki will be next seen in Chaebol Family's Youngest Son slated to release this year.

Vogue Man Hong Kong’s First Anniversary March Cover Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Hong Kong (@voguehongkong)

Meet Vogue Hong Kong Cover Boy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Hong Kong (@voguehongkong)

Hot as Hell!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _songjoongki_❤ (@_songjoongki_my_love)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)