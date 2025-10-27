South Korean actors Kim Ga Eun (36) and Yoon Sun Woo (40) got married on Sunday (October 26) after dating for 10 years. The relationship became public in July 2025, leaving fans in surprise as there were no past rumours about their dating. As per South Korean media outlets, the wedding was an initimate affair and took place in Seoul with just the couple's family and close family members in attendance. Taking to his Instagram account, Yoon Sun Woo shared several glimpses from their wedding. It was earlier reported that the couple first met on the sets of their 2014 K-Drama Single-Minded Dandelion. ‘Single-Minded Dandelion’ Stars Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo To Tie the Knot in October 2025 After 10 Years of Dating.

South Korean Actor Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo Tie the Knot – See Pics

(Photo Credit: @yonnsxx/ Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Yoon Sun Woo). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)