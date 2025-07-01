In a delightful news for K-Drama fans, South Korean actors Yoon Sun Wo and Kim Ga Eun are all set to enter a new phase in their lives. According to recent reports, the duo are planning to tie the knot in October 2025 after dating for more than 10 years. The couple first crossed paths while shooting for the 2014 KBS Single-minded Dandelion. Yoon Sun Woo's agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the news through a statement and said, "Actor Yoon Sun Woo will be marrying actress Kim Ga Eun, his longtime partner, this October. The wedding will be held as a private ceremony, attended by close family and friends. We kindly ask for your warm blessings and support as the couple embarks on this new chater of their lives. Thank you." Singer Ailee Marries Single’s Inferno’s Choi Si Hun in Dreamy Wedding Ceremony in Seoul; See Photos From Their Special Day.

Yoon Sun Woo and Kim Ga Eun To Tie the Knot in October 2025

