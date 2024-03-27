Kiara Advani effortlessly steals the spotlight yet again! Recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, the Game Changer actress exuded elegance and urban charm. Sporting an oversized denim ensemble, she paired it with a chic white sleeveless top and a sleek white leather jacket. With her hair flowing freely and a minimal makeup look complemented by stylish sunglasses, Kiara epitomised summer-ready sophistication. Ram Charan Birthday: Game Changer Actress Kiara Advani Shares a Stunning Still From ‘Jaragandi’ Song and Extends Heartfelt Wishes to ‘Dearest RC’ (View Pic).

Kiara Advani Looks Cool In This Outfit

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

